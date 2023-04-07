Star Wars: New Jedi Order Movie Announced By Lucasfilm, Will See Rey Training New Generation Of Warriors
The future of "Star Wars" has finally come into focus, and it's returning to the big screen, in a very big way. During this year's Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm opened with a panel highlighting the future of the franchise. And yes, much attention was paid to shows like "Ahsoka" and "The Acolyte." But we also got a glimpse at the future of the films, with three new movies announced. One of those films will, in fact, be a sequel of sorts to "The Rise of Skywalker" and feature none other than Daisy Ridley returning as Rey to train a new generation of Jedi.
Just revealed at #StarWarsCelebration, Kathleen Kennedy welcomes James Mangold, Dave Filoni & Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on stage as future directors of three new upcoming Star Wars films. pic.twitter.com/v2os1tdHJH
— Star Wars | #TheMandalorian is Now Streaming (@starwars) April 7, 2023
While no title was revealed during the panel, a new "Star Wars" timeline was shared that offered an idea of what each of the new movies will be about. This film is at the end of the timeline, taking place approximately 15 years after the events of "The Rise of Skywalker" in the New Jedi Order section of the timeline. It will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy ("Mrs. Marvel") and written by Steven Knight ("Peaky Blinders"). This is seemingly the same movie that Damon Lindelof had co-written before moving on from the project not all that long ago.
A galaxy beyond the sequel trilogy
There is much to be said about this film, in particular. It's no secret that the sequel trilogy proved to be a bit divisive, with both "The Last Jedi" and "Rise of Skywalker" dividing different sections of the fanbase, for very different reasons. Be that as it may, this film will, in some way, continue the Skywalker saga, as Rey adopted that as her last name at the end of Episode IX. Now, we will finally see a new generation of Jedi coming to fruition after so many years of so few in the galaxy.
Daisy Ridley returns to the stage and surprises fans at #StarWarsCelebration along with director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy with exciting news about their upcoming Star Wars film. pic.twitter.com/lgafQmwyCs
— Star Wars | #TheMandalorian is Now Streaming (@starwars) April 7, 2023
The films are all said to be in the "early days" at this point. The other two movies will be directed by James Mangold ("Logan") and Dave Filoni ("The Mandalorian"), respectively. Mangold will be tackling a film that takes place at the Dawn of the Jedi, which was the first era listed on that new timeline. Filoni, meanwhile, is the mastermind behind "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," who will be bringing all of the TV shows together in a feature film. Worth noting: The "Ahsoka" trailer (which you can watch right here) features Grand Admiral Thrawn and includes a blatant reference to "Heir to the Empire."
Disney currently has a "Star Wars" movie dated for release on December 19, 2025.