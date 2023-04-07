Star Wars: New Jedi Order Movie Announced By Lucasfilm, Will See Rey Training New Generation Of Warriors

There is much to be said about this film, in particular. It's no secret that the sequel trilogy proved to be a bit divisive, with both "The Last Jedi" and "Rise of Skywalker" dividing different sections of the fanbase, for very different reasons. Be that as it may, this film will, in some way, continue the Skywalker saga, as Rey adopted that as her last name at the end of Episode IX. Now, we will finally see a new generation of Jedi coming to fruition after so many years of so few in the galaxy.

Daisy Ridley returns to the stage and surprises fans at #StarWarsCelebration along with director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy with exciting news about their upcoming Star Wars film. pic.twitter.com/lgafQmwyCs — Star Wars | #TheMandalorian is Now Streaming (@starwars) April 7, 2023

The films are all said to be in the "early days" at this point. The other two movies will be directed by James Mangold ("Logan") and Dave Filoni ("The Mandalorian"), respectively. Mangold will be tackling a film that takes place at the Dawn of the Jedi, which was the first era listed on that new timeline. Filoni, meanwhile, is the mastermind behind "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," who will be bringing all of the TV shows together in a feature film. Worth noting: The "Ahsoka" trailer (which you can watch right here) features Grand Admiral Thrawn and includes a blatant reference to "Heir to the Empire."

Disney currently has a "Star Wars" movie dated for release on December 19, 2025.