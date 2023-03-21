New Star Wars Movie Loses Writers Damon Lindelof And Justin Britt-Gibson

The news that Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson have departed this new "Star Wars" movie isn't that surprising at this point. There have been a whole bunch of behind-the-scenes issues in a galaxy far, far away. Perhaps the most famous instance was when Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were essentially fired from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." There was also a time when Colin Trevorrow was going to helm what became "The Rise of Skywalker." And there has been a slew of departures and cancelations over the years. Just recently we learned that potential new "Star Wars" projects from both Patty Jenkins and Kevin Feige had been shelved.

Lindelof is known for working on several high-profile shows like "Lost," "The Leftovers," and most recently, "Watchmen." Britt-Gibson writing credits include "Counterpart," "Into the Badlands," "The Strain," and "Banshee." We recently spoke with Lindelof in an interview wherein the writer hinted that seemed to suggest all was not well. "I will just say, that for reasons that I can't get into on this Sunday morning, on this day, the degree of difficulty is extremely, extremely, extremely high," Lindelof said, adding: