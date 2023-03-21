New Star Wars Movie Loses Writers Damon Lindelof And Justin Britt-Gibson
Time for yet another "Star Wars" shake-up! Are you even surprised at this point? Well, you shouldn't be. In life, the only sure things are death, taxes, and the very good chance that someone announced as working on a new "Star Wars" project will end up either getting fired or walking away. The latest: writers Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson have departed a top-secret new "Star Wars" movie. Above the Line brings us the news of the departure, stating that Lindelof and Britt-Gibson handed in a draft of their script back in February only to leave the project a few days later.
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who helmed two episodes of the Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel," is still attached to to the film, which is slated to start shooting next February, with a December 19, 2025 release date in mind. And what is this new "Star Wars" movie about? We don't know. It's a secret. But it's probably a safe guess that the film will involve stars and/or wars. And now, Lucasfilm and Disney need to find some new writers.
Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson exit, stage left
The news that Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson have departed this new "Star Wars" movie isn't that surprising at this point. There have been a whole bunch of behind-the-scenes issues in a galaxy far, far away. Perhaps the most famous instance was when Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were essentially fired from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." There was also a time when Colin Trevorrow was going to helm what became "The Rise of Skywalker." And there has been a slew of departures and cancelations over the years. Just recently we learned that potential new "Star Wars" projects from both Patty Jenkins and Kevin Feige had been shelved.
Lindelof is known for working on several high-profile shows like "Lost," "The Leftovers," and most recently, "Watchmen." Britt-Gibson writing credits include "Counterpart," "Into the Badlands," "The Strain," and "Banshee." We recently spoke with Lindelof in an interview wherein the writer hinted that seemed to suggest all was not well. "I will just say, that for reasons that I can't get into on this Sunday morning, on this day, the degree of difficulty is extremely, extremely, extremely high," Lindelof said, adding:
"If it can't be great, it shouldn't exist. That's all I'll say, because I have the same association with it as you do, which is, it's the first movie I saw sitting in my dad's lap, four years old, May of '77. I think it's possible that sometimes when you hold something in such high reverence and esteem, you start to get in the kitchen and you just go, 'Maybe I shouldn't be cooking. Maybe I should just be eating.' We'll just leave it at that."