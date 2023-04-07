Ahsoka Trailer: Rosario Dawson's Mandalorian Spin-Off Comes Out Swinging

The tail-haired Jedi-turned-Rebel first appeared in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," the brainchild of showrunner Dave Filoni. Initially a Padawan under the tutelage of Anakin Skywalker, she made her debut in the "Clone Wars" animated film before becoming a fan favorite across seven seasons of the series. Needless to say, expectations were high for Rosario Dawson's first appearance as the character. While she's already great in the role, she's so far had to play second fiddle to the characters whose shows she was visiting. Now, though, "Ahsoka" is the one with her name in the title, and a show that's expected to explore her deep backstory.

Ahead of the trailer drop, fans could only speculate about what ground "Ahsoka" might cover. Judging by her first appearance, it seems likely that Ahsoka will be hunting for Grand Admiral Thrawn, a character she encountered in "Star Wars Rebels." With several seasons of Ahsoka storylines already in canon, "Ahsoka" will have plenty to pull from. Plus, the man who knows her best (after all, he created her) will be shaping the story, as Filoni is writing, directing, and executive producing the new show (with Jon Favreau and Kathleen Kennedy also taking on EP roles).

Filoni has previously spoken about the possibility of a major crossover among the shows that share a timeline, including "Ahsoka." He recently told The Wrap that he likes the way the shows are "really building, very slowly, an ecosystem of characters and politics and events in the post-'Return of the Jedi' time period," and confirmed that "The Mandalorian" won't necessarily end in the event of a major crossover. Kennedy has also reportedly mentioned a "climactic story event" that could feature characters from multiple series, though there's no word yet on when we might expect that.

"Ahsoka" will arrive August 2023.