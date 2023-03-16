The Ecosystem Of Star Wars Characters From The Mandalorian And Ahsoka Could 'Expand In A Bigger Way'

This article contains spoilers for "The Mandalorian."

The third season of "The Mandalorian" is here, and despite the season 2 finale's heartbreaking departure between Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Grogu and the surprise appearance from Luke Skywalker, so far season 3 has been largely walking to its own beat of the drum. In fact, the first episode of season 3 almost feels like a complete reset of the show's status quo; our wandering space cowboy has been reunited with his child and they're ready to have more video game-esque sidequests.

If you're a casual "The Mandalorian" fan and were wondering what you missed along the way, the Jedi Academy plotline had actually already been resolved, but not in a special in-between episode. Instead, closure arrived in the form of a mid-season episode of "The Book of Boba Fett. While showrunner Jon Favreau has his own justifications for splitting this beat between the shows, this ultimately has served as a precedence and warning to the audience about the future course of the "Star Wars" Disney+ live-action series. These shows have irreversibly made a large crossover, and have become very dependent on each other.

With the upcoming live-action "Star Wars" shows slated for later this year, "Ahsoka" and Jon Watt's "Skeleton Crew," we're only left to wonder if there are even more crossovers in Mando's future.

In an interview with TheWrap, executive producer Dave Filoni essentially said that while Din and Grogu are meant to be walking on their own paths, that isn't exactly mutually exclusive to a big narrative crossover event between the upcoming series. "Well, from a certain point of view, it could," Filoni clarified. "It could build to a climactic thing and 'The Mandalorian' could still go on. It's not necessarily an either/or, is it?"