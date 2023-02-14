The Mandalorian Showrunner Used Book Of Boba Fett To Avoid A 'Hard Reset' In Season 3

The final moments of "The Mandalorian" season 2 ripped our hearts out. For two seasons, we watched our bounty hunter with a heart of gold, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), find connection and purpose through young Grogu, but we were not prepared to watch them split so soon.

As Mando and his allies are cornered by Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) army of Dark Troopers, a familiar face comes to their rescue — Luke Skywalker (a de-aged Mark Hamill), who sensed through the Force that Grogu needed his help. But the Jedi also had his own agenda; our beloved hero is creating a new academy for Force sensitives and wanted Grogu to train under his wing. In one of the most emotionally poignant scenes in "The Mandalorian" series so far, Din says his goodbyes to baby Grogu, lifting his own helmet (something deeply against his own religion) so that he can properly take another look at his surrogate child.

"The Mandalorian" is returning for its third season on March 1, 2023. But in case you haven't been watching the other live-action "Star Wars" series on Disney+, it's crucial that you know that mid-way through "The Book of Boba Fett," that show became a mandatory interlude for Din and Grogu's journey. That's right, the father/son duo have already been reunited, and in a spin-off series no less.

Speaking in an interview for a special issue of Empire Magazine, "The Mandalorian" showrunner Jon Favreau explained his reasoning for resolving the season 2 finale's main conflict within a spin-off series. "We couldn't just hit a hard reset," Favreau told Empire. "It's going to be interesting to see how this unfolds for people who may not have seen 'The Book Of Boba Fett.' But I think 'The Book Of Boba Fett' offered time to pass."