Disney's Ahsoka Series Has Found Its Live-Action Ezra Bridger

We've still no idea where fan-favorite Jedi-in-training Ezra Bridger went after getting pulled into hyperspace with the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn at the end of "Star Wars Rebels." Thankfully, though, we now know who will be playing the live-action version of the character when he appears in the upcoming "Ahsoka" series.

Cinelinx is reporting Ezra will be portrayed by Eman Esfandi on "Ahsoka," with major outlets like The Hollywood Reporter backing its claim. The news caps off a busy week for the up-and-coming actor, whose most recent movie, the LGBTQ+ military drama "The Inspection," only just premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Esfandi also had a small role in the Oscar-winning 2021 biopic film "King Richard."

"Rebels," for those unfamiliar with the animated side of a galaxy far, far away, takes place in the years leading up to the original "Star Wars" film trilogy. It focuses on a small group of rebels, including Ezra, as they battle the Galactic Empire's forces in and around the planet of Lothal. In time, these plucky heroes get swept up into the larger Rebel Alliance, bringing them face-to-face with the likes of former Jedi — Or maybe no-longer-former? It's complicated — Ahsoka Tano and other major figures who fought in the Clone Wars.