Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Returns To The Top 5 At The Box Office 40 Years Later

It was, in some ways, a rather uneventful weekend at the box office — or so it seemed on the surface. We had a repeat of the prior weekend, with "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" once again taking the top spot (now for the fourth week in a row) with very little drop-off. The animated flick has already crossed $1 billion worldwide, becoming just the fifth movie of the pandemic era to do so. Meanwhile, "Evil Dead Rise" once again came in at number two, dropping just 50% to add $12.2 million domestically. Globally, it sits at $86 million and will soon pass "Evil Dead" 2013. Most interesting of all though: "Star Wars" is back in the top five on the charts.

Yes, Disney decided to re-release "Return of the Jedi" in theaters to honor the film's forthcoming 40th anniversary and, as it turns out, audiences still really love the original trilogy. Per The Numbers, the 1983 blockbuster added $4.69 million (from just 475 screens) to its ever-growing total. It now sits at $479 million globally through its various re-releases, most notably the 1997 "Special Edition" 20th anniversary release, which was a huge deal. If nothing else, it shows that there is still a pretty healthy appetite for "Star Wars" in theaters.

George Lucas' finale to the original trilogy actually pushed "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" (which added just over $4 million in its fifth weekend) out of the top five. That film's disappointing run is truly starting to stall out at $194 million globally. Against a $150 million budget, this is not what Paramount or Hasbro had in mind, especially since the fantasy flick earned very positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. So it goes sometimes.