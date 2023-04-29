Mamma Mia! The Super Mario Bros. Movie Will Earn $1 Billion At The Global Box Office

Now that's beyond a spicy meatball. A whole spicy meatloaf. Meatmountain, even. According to a recent report from Variety, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is expected to cross the $1 billion threshold at the global box office by weekend's end. Two weeks ago, we covered the fact that Nintendo, Illumination Entertainment (the animators behind the "Despicable Me" franchise), and Universal Pictures' adaptation of the iconic video game hit $500 million in a single week, becoming the most profitable video game movie of all time. Just a few days after, we brought you the news that it had already become the biggest movie of the year at the box office. And the hits keep coming – "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will soon join the semi-exclusive Billion Dollar Club alongside films like "Top Gun: Maverick," "Black Panther," and virtually anything made by James Cameron.

It's possible that next week's release of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will finally unseat the new plumber-king of Hollywood. But even if it does, a four-week run at the top of the box office is no small feat, especially for a movie with as uncertain odds for success as this one had. Of course, Mario is one of the most recognizable creative properties in the world. It's not as if designing an expensive, glossy, blockbuster-ambitious movie around his adventures was entirely a gamble. But looking again at that list of billion-dollar breakers, the fact that "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" debuted with no established film franchise to prop it up makes its smash success a kind of coup.

