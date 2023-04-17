The Super Mario Bros. Movie Is Now The Biggest Movie Of The Year At The Box Office

It was a big weekend for new releases at the box office, with "Renfield" and "The Pope's Exorcist" giving the horror crowd a lot to chew on, "Suzame" finally arriving in North America for anime lovers, and "Mafia Mamma" trying (and failing badly) to give us a viable action/comedy. But far and above all of those was "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which absolutely obliterated the competition in its second weekend. So much so that it now stands alone as the highest-grossing movie of 2023 overall after less than two weeks in theaters.

According to Box Office Mojo, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" earned $92 million in its second weekend, representing a mere 37% week-to-week drop. That was well ahead of industry expectations, proving that this is a true crowd-pleaser on a global scale. Its domestic total now stands at $353 million, to go with nearly $350 million internationally. With over $700 million total, it has overtaken China's "Full River Red" ($673 million) to become 2023's highest-grossing movie worldwide. It is already — far and away – the biggest video game movie ever and is well on its way to $1 billion globally.

Rather remarkably, Universal and Illumination's "Mario" is doing so well despite the fact that it has made less than $12 million in China. As we've seen in the aftermath of the pandemic time and time again, "Avatar: The Way of Water" aside, China can no longer be relied on by Hollywood. It is, at best, a cherry on top if it goes well. In this case, Nintendo's brand is strong enough everywhere else in the world that the lackluster results in China don't matter whatsoever.