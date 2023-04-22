Evil Dead Rise Summons A Diabolical $23 Million+ From Opening Weekend Box Office

Klaatu ... barada ... nikto! Evil returns to the box office this weekend in the form of "Evil Dead Rise," a bloody new installment from writer/director Lee Cronin that takes the Necronomicon out of the woods and into a high-rise apartment building in Los Angeles. Last week saw two new horror movies take on the titan that is "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," with the Russell Crowe-led "The Pope's Exorcist" taking a distant second place, and comedy-horror "Renfield" debuting at No. 4.

"Evil Dead Rise" couldn't topple the Nintendo juggernaut either; "Super Mario Bros." is set to safely hold on to the box office top spot in its fourth weekend with an estimated $58 million added to its domestic total, plus another $65 million from overseas markets (per The Hollywood Reporter). That will bring its total to $866 million worldwide, making the billion dollar milestone an inevitability at this point.

Nonetheless, "Evil Dead Rise" has landed at No. 2 and is showing why horror is one of the most reliable genres at the box office. With a production budget of $15 million, the movie grossed $10.3 million on Friday from 3,402 locations, and is now projected for an opening weekend north of $23 million. That's ahead of earlier estimates, which had "Rise" pegged for a $15-20 million debut.

It's also roughly on par with the last movie in the franchise, Fede Álvarez's excellent reimagining "Evil Dead," which released in 2013 with a domestic opening weekend of $25.7 million and a final worldwide total of $97.5 million. There's not much fresh competition at the box office next weekend, putting "Evil Dead Rise" in a good position for a strong second week hold, with the potential to take the crown as the highest-grossing franchise entry so far.