The Super Mario Bros. Movie Battles The Pope's Exorcist At The Box Office In A Troubling Display Of Italian-On-Italian Violence

Mamma mia! The meatballs and spaghetti sauce are a-flying at the box office this weekend as new release "The Pope's Exorcist" collides with last week's reigning champion, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Oh, and "Renfield" is also out this weekend, but there aren't really any big Italian themes in that movie.

Perhaps that's why "Renfield" is off to a pretty dismal start. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the horror-comedy about Dracula's co-dependent relationship with his bug-powered familiar was expected to debut at No. 2, but instead looks set to take third place in its opening weekend. The film, led by Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult, is projected to gross $7.5 million this weekend, which isn't great given its $65 million production budget. It's safe to say that "The Croods" will continue to be Cage's biggest box office hit for the time being.

There's slightly better news for Julius Avery's supernatural thriller "The Pope's Exorcist," in which Russell Crowe gives 100 percent commitment to his Italian accent. Crowe is playing the role of Father Gabriele Amorth, a renowned real-life exorcist for the Diocese of Rome, who died in 2016 from (as far as we know) non-demon-related causes. Produced for $18 million, the film is projected to gross between $8.5 million and $9 million at the box office this weekend, taking second place. "Renfield" and "The Pope's Exorcist" may have cannibalized each other somewhat by competing for horror fans' wallets, but there's a huge gulf between both of those releases and the No. 1 spot.