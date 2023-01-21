Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Snatches Back Second Place At The Box Office, Despite Digital Release

After two weekends of "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "M3GAN" reigning in first and second place at the box office, respectively, a surprise upset has arrived in the form of a smoothly-voiced cat with a fashionable hat and a fine pair of boots. Since debuting at No. 2 over the Christmas 2022 weekend, animated sequel "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" has been doggedly becoming one of the first major hits of 2023.

"The Last Wish" slipped to third place at the box office a couple of weekends ago, when it was released on digital streaming platforms after only two weeks in theaters. But instead of dwindling, the movie enjoyed a resurgence over Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, and Variety reports that it is projected to drop just 14% this weekend. With "M3GAN" looking at a 50% drop, adding around $9 million, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" is set to move back up into second place with an estimated $12.4 million weekend, bringing its domestic total to $127 million.

Okay, so "M3GAN" and "Puss in Boots" aren't exactly in direct competition with one another (as fun as it would be to picture that fight). Both movies were released by Universal Pictures, in a smart bit of counter-programming. If anything, this weekend continues to demonstrate what we saw from last week's promisingly healthy totals: that a diverse mix of genres can peacefully coexist at the box office, and draw out decent numbers of moviegoers by ensuring there's something for everyone playing. The Tom Hanks-led comedy drama "A Man Called Otto" is also holding strong, with an expected drop of just 30% from its first weekend in wide release. And things are looking good for this week's new wide release: phone/laptop-based mystery-thriller "Missing."