This Was One Of The Best Weekends At The Box Office In Ages - Here's Why

James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" continued its run atop the box office for a fifth straight weekend, adding $31.1 million to its ever-growing total, per Box Office Mojo. Keep in mind, we've still got the Monday holiday numbers to factor in for all of these movies, so the picture will only look better after that. All told, the expensive sci-fi sequel now sits at $1.9 billion worldwide and, once those Monday numbers come in, it will pass "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ($1.91 billion) to become the highest-grossing release of the pandemic era. So yeah, let's never doubt James Cameron again and look forward to this thing crossing $2 billion sooner rather than later.

"M3GAN," meanwhile, added another $17.9 million to the bank in its second weekend, dropping a mere 41.1%. It's an excellent hold for a horror film, particularly one that only cost $12 million to produce. It now stands at $93.9 million worldwide and should, very easily, cross the $100 million mark this week. Expect Blumhouse and Universal to officially announce a sequel any day now. Would you look at that? We already have our first new franchise of the year!

One of the most remarkable results of the weekend belongs to director Joel Crawford's "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish." Despite the fact that the animated flick from Universal and DreamWorks has been available on VOD for well over a week now, it stayed in third place with $13.4 million. That is just a 1% drop from the prior weekend. Yes, just 1%! It now officially stands at $251 million worldwide and, even with that $90 million budget, it's looking like this is going to be another win for Universal. The holds for this one have been truly outstanding.