Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Director Joel Crawford On Making A Darker Movie In The Shrek Universe [Exclusive Interview]

What was it that you wanted to bring into the project? What was the key that for you was like, "Oh yeah, this is where I want to take this now"?

Like I mentioned, you have the benefit of hindsight when there's been multiple talented people trying to crack this. I think one of the things that I felt like the project really needed was to be grounded in tangible stakes, because it is so absurd. You have a combination of a fairytale idea, this myth of nine lives, and you have a character in Puss in Boots that is so cavalier with his appreciation for those lives, that if you don't have real stakes, the movie's never weighted. It always just feels like it's a fun premise, but we really needed the audience and Puss in Boots to believe, "Oh, I could die."

That was actually an interesting kind of discovery. We knew we needed to get there, but the how was a journey. It's so fun to kick off the movie as a comedy, there's music in the beginning, it's fun, there's energy, Puss in Boots is taking on a giant, it's fantastical. As an audience, everything is so choreographed that you feel like you're in good hands. You don't feel fear, neither does Puss in Boots. You're on this rollercoaster that's attached to Puss's emotional state.

It was like, let's just come in on big, fun energy, and be right there with Puss' worldview of "I'm going to live forever, this is great." The party keeps going, and then even when it gets crushed by the bell at the end of that opening sequence, even his cavalier point of view stays. The doctor's office, when he gets delivered this information about "You're on your last life," and Puss is recalling the past lives, we found, and James Ryan, the editor, he quickly put in this music that just made it so fun to relive each of those lives, and Puss is not really taking those lives seriously. They were all kind of thrown away because of his comedic ego.

[It was] really kind of priming the audience for this big turn that comes when the wolf shows up. We found we had to make this a moment where not just Puss's fur on his arm stands up, but also maybe the hair on the audience's arm stands up. You go, "Whoa, this is not what I expected. Where is this going to go?" I think you need that reality to jolt you to believe and to go on the ride of this story. That was the big nugget that we, as a team, brought into this.