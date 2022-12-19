Antonio Banderas Talks Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Bilingual Performances, And More [Exclusive Interview]

Of course, the film is not all gloom and doom. How do you find the humor in such a dark story?

For me, the humor comes from the moment Mama Luna enters the scene and Puss, who has decided to retire because obviously his heroic life puts [him] at real risk of dying, takes refuge with her. Puss' spirit goes against everything he has to do there, because he doesn't exactly live a cat's life. So he enters an almost depressive state, with the long beard he grows and a defeated outlook on things.

But then comes this dog who is very annoying and cannot stop being positive, and Puss has stopped being in a state of positivity. He just wants the dog to shut up and leave him alone, and that has a lot of humor. The cat and dog dynamic is very funny, and that made me laugh a lot because the dog is a great character.

We had a lot of fun making ourselves laugh during the recording sessions. That's always a good sign, because we work for hours there with just a microphone in front of you, repeating lines. So if we laugh, and the producers, and the director and the writers laugh, then we're creating this new thing that we ourselves find humorous, then I think we're on the right path.

You're one of few actors who perform the same character in both English and Spanish. Do you treat both performances differently? How do you deal with the adaptation from one to the other?

They are different for technical reasons. Notice that when I do the English voice, it is a free voice that is not attached to a drawing. The animation comes later. The cartoonists and animators are the ones that have to adapt the drawing to the voice. Once the footage has been edited and the parts of dialogue that are making it to the film have been locked in, then the process in the opposite. When I do the Spanish version, I have to adapt my lip sync to my English Puss.

And on top of that, I do it with a very strong Andaluz accent, a particular accent from a Málaga neighborhood called El Perchel, where we talk with a very strong and long "z," like a lisp. So then I also have to add expressions that are typical in the different Spanish-language markets, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, and they're all different. Sometimes we reach agreements so it is the same version for all markets, the same expressions, but some expressions, like "te va de madre" in Mexico, you cannot really adapt in Castillian Spanish because they make no sense.