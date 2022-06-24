Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Has Some Surprisingly Dark Inspiration

There is still a very sad and very wrong stigma that animation is just for kids. Though animation is a medium, not a genre, and it includes stories of every kind and for every kind of audience, the vast majority of mainstream studio animated movies in the U.S. tend to cater to all-audiences and take more comedic tones in order to be accessible for children.

Still, even within family-friendly boundaries, plenty of animated films manage to include more mature topics, characters, or jokes that go over kids' heads. This includes the nightmare-inducing horrors of "The Secret of Nimh" and "Watership Down," or heartbreaking movies like "The Land Before Time" (or anything by Don Bluth, really), or even the visual feast that is "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

The "Shrek" franchise is not what you would normally associate with darker or more experimental animation like the works of Don Bluth or Ralph Bakshi, but that is exactly what the team behind "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" is counting on. Rather than follow the pop-culture ladden, tongue-in-cheek, fart joke-filled tone of the previous films in the franchise, the sequel is experimenting with its animation with anime-inspired fight scenes, 2D effects, and painterly textures. The film also has some dark inspiration, which feels right for a story with bigger stakes than any film in the "Shrek" universe.