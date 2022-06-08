The Sea Beast Animation Director Wants People To Know Animation Is A Medium, Not A Genre [Exclusive]

"The Sea Beast" animation director Zach Parrish is the latest and a most welcome addition to the growing coalition of animation lovers who would kindly like to remind the world that animation is a medium, not a genre that caters exclusively to kids or is limited solely to Disney movies (of which there are many, many great ones). Yes, we here at /Film having been beating this drum again and again, but it's hard not to when even the various members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences seem to be resistant to this very basic concept.

Parrish himself is no stranger to Disney animation, having worked as an animator on such films as "Tangled," "Big Hero 6," "Moana," and "Frozen II." He also directed the 2021 Disney animated short "Us Again," itself a wonderful and deceptively mature story about an older married couple who are transformed into their younger selves by a magical rainstorm one night. In spite of this, "Us Again" was snubbed for Oscar consideration, which only added insult to injury when co-host Amy Schumer insinuated that animated movies are little more than a way for parents to keep their kids distracted, come Oscar night 2022.

In an interview with our own BJ Colangelo, Parrish talked about his own personal reaction to that Oscars bit: