The Sea Beast Trailer: Monster Hunters Take To The Sea In Netflix's Animated Feature

Voicing alongside Urban and Hator will be Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens, and Kathy Burke. In addition to directing the film, Williams also co-wrote the screenplay along with Nell Benjamin, who served as a lyricist for musicals such as "Legally Blonde" and "Mean Girls." Unfortunately, it doesn't look like "The Sea Beast" will be a musical, which is a shame because singing sea creatures are always appreciated in movies!

"The Sea Beast" has had a long road in development since its announcement in 2018, previously being known as "Jacob and the Sea Beast." Williams told Variety upon his hiring that he was honored to make the movie, as it was "a tale of high adventure where our hero leaves the known world and ventures out into uncharted waters," something he always wanted to make. Given how ruthless the streaming service has been towards its animated projects in recent years, it's heartwarming that one of their long-gestating projects will see the light of day.

"The Sea Beast" will ride its way to Netflix on July 8, 2022. Check out the full synopsis below.

In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes – and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he's saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt), The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins.