The Sea Beast Director Wanted To Make A Movie With King Kong And Indiana Jones Vibes [Exclusive]

A new animated adventure from the co-director of "Big Hero 6" and "Moana" is set to arrive on Netflix this July in the form of "The Sea Beast." The sea-faring flick is anchored (see what I did there?) by the voice talent of Dan Stevens, Karl Urban, Jared Harris, and Zaris-Angel Hator as Maisie Brumble, the film's protagonist. The trailer for the movie promised plenty of action on the high seas, run-ins with fearsome sea monsters, and a kid-friendly premise involving young Maisie stowing away on a ship and experiencing the adventure of a lifetime.

Ahead of the film's release, /Film was able to talk with director Chris Williams and pick his brain about his insights into making this movie. When asked about how he wanted viewers to feel after watching the heartfelt joys of "The Sea Beast." Here's what he had to say:

"Boy, that's a good question, because I know that so much of it was motivated by me wanting to make a movie that would make people feel the way I felt when I watched 'King Kong' or 'Raiders of the Lost Ark.' I think for me, one version of the answer to that question is, I wanted to feel like something that felt new and exciting in the fact that it was unique, but also acknowledged its influences –- that it sort of feels like a version of a throwback adventure story, something that felt hopefully timeless and new at the same time."

For anyone tempted to raise an eyebrow at those rather lofty comparisons, Williams himself is quick to add that "...it's dangerous to compare your movie to some of the greatest classics of all time, but hopefully it can have a similar effect on people who watch it now."