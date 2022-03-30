The Sea Beast Trailer: True Adventure Begins In The Latest Netflix Animated Film

Silly though this may sound, I want to believe in my heart of hearts that magical sea beasts exist. I mean, we can't really plumb the depths of the ocean yet, so we really don't know everything that is down there. We thought the coelacanth was gone forever, and then boom — we found one. There are giant squids in the ocean. Those are sort of sea monsters. It's not that much of a stretch in my fantasy novel-loving brain that there could be more. I have a soft spot for this stuff, and with the work Williams has done already, I'm excited to check this out.

Here is the synopsis for "The Sea Beast," according to a new press release:

In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes – and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he's saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt), The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins.

The animation style is absolutely beautiful! I can't wait to see the entire thing. "The Sea Beast" will hit Netflix later this year. The cast includes Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens, and Kathy Burke.