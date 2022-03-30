The Sea Beast Trailer: True Adventure Begins In The Latest Netflix Animated Film
Netflix has released a new trailer for their upcoming animated family film "The Sea Beast." It's the story of a sailor/monster hunter who ventures into new and uncharted waters. He discovers that a young girl has unexpectedly stowed away on his ship, which sounds adorable. Even better? It comes to us from Chris Williams, the co-director of the Disney films "Moana," "Big Hero 6," and "Bolt." I adored all of those films, so I'm excited for this one. This will be the first solo film for Williams, who also wrote the screenplay.
According to Variety, "The Sea Beast" was inspired by the fictional monsters on nautical maps from the 16th and early 17th centuries. I love the idea of this, as I'm a history and map nerd. In a statement back in 2018, Williams said, "'Jacob and the Sea Beast' [the former name of the project] is the kind of story I've always wanted to take on. It's a tale of high adventure where our hero leaves the known world and ventures out into uncharted waters. As it turns out, I'm doing the same thing."
Hey, we found the coelacanth again, so ...
Silly though this may sound, I want to believe in my heart of hearts that magical sea beasts exist. I mean, we can't really plumb the depths of the ocean yet, so we really don't know everything that is down there. We thought the coelacanth was gone forever, and then boom — we found one. There are giant squids in the ocean. Those are sort of sea monsters. It's not that much of a stretch in my fantasy novel-loving brain that there could be more. I have a soft spot for this stuff, and with the work Williams has done already, I'm excited to check this out.
Here is the synopsis for "The Sea Beast," according to a new press release:
In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes – and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he's saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt), The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins.
The animation style is absolutely beautiful! I can't wait to see the entire thing. "The Sea Beast" will hit Netflix later this year. The cast includes Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens, and Kathy Burke.