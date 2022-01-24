Disney+ Moana Series Finds A Director

Back in the day, Walt Disney Television produced a number of shows based on their biggest animated hits. It all started with "The Little Mermaid," which was a prequel to the 1989 classic that saw many of the original voice actors reprise their roles, including as Jodi Benson and Samuel E. Wright. It even had musical numbers that were almost as memorable as the ones on the big screen. (For example, the episode with "In Harmony" is definitely worth looking up on Disney+.)

That series was followed many others including but not limited to "The Lion King's Timon & Pumba," "The Legend of Tarzan," "The Emperor's New School," and "Aladdin," which takes place between the films "The Return of Jafar" and "Aladdin and the King of Thieves." There were even "midquels" like "Hercules: The Animated Series" and "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command," which took place during their respective films.

While these shows seemingly dominated the airwaves of the Disney Channel and beyond, they disappeared for some time. However, over the last few years, these types of shows have been making a comeback. "Tangled: The Series," "Big Hero 6: The Series," and the upcoming "Tiana" represent a return to this format for the House of Mouse. And though the new shows are in various forms of production at the moment, there has been an exciting new development with Walt Disney Animation Studios' series based on the hit film "Moana."