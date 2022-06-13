Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Reveals Villain, Many New Characters [Annecy 2022]

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is not only the best movie of 2018, it is one of the finest superhero movies ever made, and one of the best American studio animated films ever made. A triumph of both comic-book storytelling as well as animation, the film redefined what a superhero origin story could be, what a superhero could look like on screen, all while introducing what still remains the best depiction of the multiverse in a major motion picture.

And even if it didn't invent its visual style ⁠— a mix of 2D and 3D that falls in the middle of realistic and cartoonish ⁠— the movie's mainstream success has led to a rise in that particular style in other big productions, from "Arcane" and "The Bad Guys," to the upcoming "Puss in Boots" sequel and Netflix's "Entergalactic."

During the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2022, Sony Pictures Animation shared a sneak preview of the highly anticipated sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" which is actually the first of a two-part sequel, with "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" following in 2024.