Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Release Date Gets Pushed Back Again

The concept of more than one Spider-Man existing across the multiverse was introduced way before the spectacle of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," as 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" dived into the notion with remarkable success. The premise of a Spider-Men crossover was first conceived by comic book writer Dan Slott, and the concept expanded into alternate versions of Spider-Man coming together for a greater cause. "Into the Spider-Verse" was a critical and commercial success, and a sequel was in the works even before the film's debut.

"Across the Spider-Verse" will be following Miles Morales and his adventures across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy, as the two need to form an alliance with other Spider-People variants to face a formidable villain. Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld will be reprising their voice roles as Miles and Gwen respectively, while Oscar Isaac will be playing Spider-Man 2099, who will be hailing from the future.

"Across the Spider-Verse" isn't the only release date Sony is changing, with the studio shifting its entire release schedule. The press release also included details about Sony's upcoming musical comedy, "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile," which has secured a release date of October 7, 2022, instead of its previously slated November release. The titular character (who can also sing) is being voiced by Shawn Mendes, and the cast also includes Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, and Brett Gelman.

On the other hand, "Madame Web" will open on July 7, 2023, while "The Equalizer 3" will arrive in theaters on September 1, 2021. Madame Web is a Marvel comics character, who is a clairvoyant, precognitive mutant, who has worked alongside Spider-Man to help solve a kidnapping case. Dakota Johnson is set to play the titular character, while Sydney Sweeney is also a part of the cast.

Sony's upcoming war drama, "Devotion," which stars Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadoski, Joe Jonas, Daren Kagasoff, Spencer Neville, and Nick Hargrove, will be following a rollout release schedule from October 14, 2022, onward.

Naturally, due to the delayed release of the first part of "Across the Spider-Verse," Part II has been slated for March 29, 2024, as for now. Both films are expected to premiere in large formats, including IMAX.