Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 Producer Teases Ties To The MCU Multiverse

First, there were just regular ol' comic book movies. Then, there came crossover event movies, starring superheroes from various films within the same overall franchise. So how can you possibly one-up movies like "Avengers: Infinity War" or "Avengers: Endgame," the former of which singlehandedly inspired all those tongue-in-cheek, "'Infinity War' is the most ambitious crossover event in history" memes? Well, obviously you take this recent multiverse craze and triple down on it. It worked for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," resulting in box office receipts that undoubtedly had shareholders and studio executives dreaming about dollar signs for the foreseeable future. In all likelihood, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will become the next film that attempts to capitalize on this growing trend to give fans as many cameos and surprise appearances as possible. But what about other superhero movies in entirely different mediums altogether?

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" actually beat these more recent superhero movies to the punch in terms of exploring the multiverse, though it did so by prioritizing actual character work over shared-universe connections. The wildly successful animated film from directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman will pay off its final scene (and post-credits scene) with not just one, but two sequels in the pipeline. But if these latest comments by producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are any indication, perhaps fans can look forward to even more multiverse shenanigans — this time, perhaps some that hint towards connections with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While appearing on Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast (via The Direct), Lord and Miller touched upon their plans for the "Spider-Verse" films and, intriguingly, the possibility for some MCU connections. According to Miller:

"The Multiverse is big and wide. And all things grow. ... Why would you think a Multiverse, in which many things are possible, that [those things are] not related?"

As Lord quips in an amusing (but sarcastic) follow-up, "Everything's possible except for this one thing that everyone wants." Given the immense success of "No Way Home" combined with Sony's ongoing plans for "Venom," "Morbius," and even a "Kraven the Hunter" movie, it's probably a safe bet that "Spider-Verse" ends up getting roped into all this, too.