Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Will Be A Two-Part Movie, And We're Not Complaining

Surprise! We're getting not one, but two "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" sequels. That's right, Marvel fans, the studio has doubled down on the animated multiverse we were first introduced to in 2018 for a pair of sequels, as was revealed in the trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)." The title itself was a big reveal, surprising us all with the big bombshell that this upcoming movie will be the first of a two-part story that will result in the Miles Morales character ending up with a trilogy of animated features. Buckle up.

So, how did this two-parter come to be? Well, as writers/producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller explained to Entertainment Weekly, it happened naturally as a result of the story they cooked up. The returning filmmaking duo simply carved out a story that was too big for one movie. Sony, unsurprisingly, was happy to oblige making this a two-part saga. Lord and Miller said the following:

"Miles' story is an epic. We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one. We're working on them both as we speak. Part Two will be out sometime in 2023. We will sleep again in 2024."

As those who watched the "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)" teaser trailer already know, Miles will be taking a trip to the year 2099 to visit with Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099. That universe looks hugely different than what we came to know in the first movie. Lord and Miller also explained that is going to be a theme as we explore this ever-expanding Marvel multiverse.