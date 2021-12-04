Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) Trailer Teases Miles Morales Vs. Spider-Man 2099
Today brings with it something pretty cool for Marvel fans, or just fans of (potentially) great animated movies in general. During CCXP, Sony Pictures has revealed the first trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)," the much-anticipated and freshly-titled sequel to 2018's breakout hit Marvel Comics adaptation. Miles Morales is back, and he's bringing some of his multiversal counterparts with him for another heroic adventure. Let's check it out.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) Trailer
Shameik Moore returns as the voice of Miles Morales, with Jake Johnson back as Peter B. Parker, and Hailee Steinfeld reprising her role as Gwen Stacy. Issa Rae also joins the cast as Spider-Woman, aka Jessica Drew.
The big surprise of CCXP was that "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2" would actually be "Spider-Man: Across the Universe (Part One)" — the first in a two-part story. Following the success of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (which won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, a category that's typically dominated by Disney and Pixar), Sony invested heavily in development of "Spider-Verse" sequels and spin-offs. Speaking to EW, writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller said, "Part Two will be out sometime in 2023. We will sleep again in 2024."
After a cute little "date" between Miles and Spider-Gwen, the "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)" trailer sends Miles spinning through the multiverse — where eventually he runs into Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099. This particular Spider-variant is voiced by Oscar Isaac and first appeared in an end-credits scene for "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."
Check out a still from "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)" below.
The Superhero Sequel of 2022?
2022 is absolutely loaded down in terms of superhero movies, particularly when it comes to sequels. On the Marvel side, we've got "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Thor: Love and Thunder," and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." DC, meanwhile, has "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" on deck. Even with all of that coming our way, a strong argument could be made that this is the superhero sequel to look out for next year. The original was met with near-universal acclaim, on its way to a huge run at the box office, and an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. This one has real runaway hit potential.
Joaquim Dos Santos ("Avatar: The Last Airbender"), Kemp Powers ("Soul"), and Justin K. Thompson ("Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse") are handling directing duties this time around, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller ("The LEGO Movie") returning to produce. Lord and Miller also penned the screenplay alongside David Callahan ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Tend Rings").
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)" is set to hit theaters on October 7, 2022. The sequel will release some time in 2023.