Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) Trailer Teases Miles Morales Vs. Spider-Man 2099

Shameik Moore returns as the voice of Miles Morales, with Jake Johnson back as Peter B. Parker, and Hailee Steinfeld reprising her role as Gwen Stacy. Issa Rae also joins the cast as Spider-Woman, aka Jessica Drew.

The big surprise of CCXP was that "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2" would actually be "Spider-Man: Across the Universe (Part One)" — the first in a two-part story. Following the success of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (which won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, a category that's typically dominated by Disney and Pixar), Sony invested heavily in development of "Spider-Verse" sequels and spin-offs. Speaking to EW, writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller said, "Part Two will be out sometime in 2023. We will sleep again in 2024."

After a cute little "date" between Miles and Spider-Gwen, the "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)" trailer sends Miles spinning through the multiverse — where eventually he runs into Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099. This particular Spider-variant is voiced by Oscar Isaac and first appeared in an end-credits scene for "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

Check out a still from "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)" below.