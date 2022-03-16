Madame Web Movie Snags Euphoria And The White Lotus Actress Sydney Sweeney

It appears that Sony Pictures is getting very serious about its "Madame Web" movie, as the studio has added a very big rising star to its cast. Sydney Sweeney, who proved to be a huge breakout star on HBO's "Euphoria," is now set to star alongside Dakota Johnson ("Fifty Shades of Grey," "The Peanut Butter Falcon") in the upcoming Marvel Comics adaptation that will exist in Sony's Spider-Man Universe alongside the likes of "Venom" and "Morbius."

According to Deadline, Sweeney has been tapped to star in the film in an unspecified role. Johnson is set to play the title role. S.J. Clarkson ("Jessica Jones") is on board to direct, with Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, who also penned "Morbius," handling the latest draft of the screenplay. A previous version had been penned by Kerem Sanga ("First Girl I Loved"). And this should not surprise anyone, but plot details for the film are being kept firmly under wraps for the time being.

Sweeney, who also recently starred in HBO's "The White Lotus" and Amazon Prime Video's "The Voyeurs," is on a hot streak right now and is reportedly high on every major studio's casting wishlists. The actress was debating between several projects, but is said to have liked the idea of being a part of a female-fronted superhero film in this expanding universe.