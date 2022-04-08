Spider-Verse Director Peter Ramsey Tagged As Ahsoka Director

The "Star Wars" universe is just about to get a major boost in talent.

Peter Ramsey, best known as one of the trio of directors who worked on the incredibly well-received "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," is set to join the Disney+ series "Ahsoka," according to THR. The report indicates that Ramsey will direct "at least one episode" of the new series, which itself is a spin-off of "The Mandalorian" and a sequel of sorts to "Star Wars" guru Dave Filoni's animated shows. This will obviously mark a huge step forward for Ramsey, who has previously thrived in the medium of animation after having directed the 2012 film "Rise of the Guardians" and worked as an illustrator and storyboard artist throughout several features over the years.

Ramsey made history with the release of "Into the Spider-Verse," which made him the first Black director to ever receive the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. While the "Star Wars" franchise continues to spin its wheels to a certain extent in terms of the movies, the Disney+ side of the equation has flourished with the additions of directors like Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Robert Rodriguez, Filoni himself, and more. Ramsey will add his name to those ranks with "Ahsoka," which will serve as the director's biggest leap into live-action, by a significant margin. Check out all the details below!