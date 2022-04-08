Spider-Verse Director Peter Ramsey Tagged As Ahsoka Director
The "Star Wars" universe is just about to get a major boost in talent.
Peter Ramsey, best known as one of the trio of directors who worked on the incredibly well-received "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," is set to join the Disney+ series "Ahsoka," according to THR. The report indicates that Ramsey will direct "at least one episode" of the new series, which itself is a spin-off of "The Mandalorian" and a sequel of sorts to "Star Wars" guru Dave Filoni's animated shows. This will obviously mark a huge step forward for Ramsey, who has previously thrived in the medium of animation after having directed the 2012 film "Rise of the Guardians" and worked as an illustrator and storyboard artist throughout several features over the years.
Ramsey made history with the release of "Into the Spider-Verse," which made him the first Black director to ever receive the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. While the "Star Wars" franchise continues to spin its wheels to a certain extent in terms of the movies, the Disney+ side of the equation has flourished with the additions of directors like Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Robert Rodriguez, Filoni himself, and more. Ramsey will add his name to those ranks with "Ahsoka," which will serve as the director's biggest leap into live-action, by a significant margin. Check out all the details below!
Peter Ramsey joins Ahsoka
Peter Ramsey directing a minimum of one episode of "Ahsoka" is sure to please fans of both "Into the Spider-Verse" and "Star Wars" in general. The Rosario Dawson-starring series will cover the continued adventures of Ahsoka Tano, the beloved Jedi character from the animated shows who made her highly-anticipated transition to live-action in the second season of "The Mandalorian." Though it took some time for fans to warm up to the new and unfamiliar character, clearly the tide turned significantly enough for fans to embrace the character's adaptation into the rest of the ongoing "Star Wars" universe.
THR reports that plot details remain under wraps for the actual spin-off show, though they describe it as Ashoka "journeying from one end of the galaxy to another in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn, a former commander in the Empire, first introduced in novels." Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead was cast to star in the series alongside Dawson, with a roster that also includes Ivanna Sakhno, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ray Stevenson, and, of course, Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader himself. Dave Filoni is attached to write and executive produce the series along with "Star Wars" veteran Jon Favreau.
"Ahsoka" is due to premiere on Disney+ on a to-be-announced date, likely in 2023.