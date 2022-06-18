Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Director And Producer On Making A Spaghetti Western In The Shrek Universe [Annecy 2022]

Crawford: And I think that's what we found, is that especially expectations coming into a "Puss and Boots" movie, it's a comedy, it's an adventure and [you] want it to be. It's actually, after this moment in the second two-thirds of the movie, it's funny, it's actually bright and cheerful and there's a lot of fun. But we wanted to make sure we took this ridiculous premise, cats have nine lives. He's flown through eight of them. That's a fairytale. There's no stakes in that until you go, "Oh, he's only got one life left." He just felt how close he was to death. The audience can relate to [that]; we all just have one life. All of a sudden, there's stakes in this movie. And there's a big theme that the journey that this movie takes the audience and takes Puss in Boots on, is discovering what matters in life, who matters, and really an appreciation of life. And so that's why we were like, okay, we're going to keep it funny, but it's okay to make sure we hit that emotional moment.

Swift: And it's fun seeing Puss kind of down and out. We've never seen that before. This guy who's effectively given up on life and finding himself falling in with all the other cats. That's a great place to start Puss off.

Crawford: And we found we could be true to Puss' character and have fun watching him be down ... Because he's so melodramatic. Everything. He buries his hat and cape and boots and it looks like a little man in the grave. And then he gives his own eulogy and everything is like a telenovela ... So we found that in terms of, especially comedy in this movie, we didn't have to go to — I'd say the well of where the "Shrek" franchise started off, which is pop culture kind of jokes and kind of modern things. As long as we're true to the character, the character's hilarious. And so it still has the humor throughout the movie, but it's all integrated.