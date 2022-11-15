Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Trailer: Only Shooting Stars Break The Mold

Of all the movies due to hit theaters this holiday season, you probably didn't expect to have a "Puss in Boots" sequel sitting high on your list of much-anticipated titles. But based on everything we've seen and heard about this film, it's very much worthy of being on your radar. We first met Puss in Boots back in 2004, if you can believe it. The dastardly cat stole the show in "Shrek 2" and appeared in two more sequels before taking center stage in his 2011 spinoff. Over a decade later, he's returned, just as reckless as ever, but with a stunning new look.

A couple of months ago, /Film's Rafael Motamayor got to see a half-hour of footage from the movie at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. He praised the film for taking a page out of the "Into the Spiderverse" stylistic playbook, making it an exciting departure from the rest of the "Shrek" franchise and the latest in a lineup of movies to blend 3D and 2D animation to beautiful effect. As for his impressions of the overall film, Rafael dubbed the film a "shockingly somber, reflective, and visually stunning spaghetti Western about an aging cowboy contemplating whether there is still a place for him in the world — except it's a cat that wears boots and a little hat."

Are you on board yet? Well, you should be. Nothing brightens a holiday season quite like Antonio Banderas voicing a cowboy kitty cat and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" is set to hit theaters this December.