Live-Action Star Wars Movie Will Tie Together All Of Dave Filoni's TV Shows

Big news for "Star Wars" fans: today's Lucasfilm Studio Showcase at Star Wars Celebration has officially announced three new live-action "Star Wars" films, which are currently in the making. Directors James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will be helming these respective projects, and Filoni's new movie is set to focus on the New Republic while connecting the interconnected stories in Disney+ shows such as "The Mandalorian," The Book of Boba Fett," and "Ahsoka," among others.

Meanwhile, Mangold's movie will trace the beginnings of the Jedi as Force-sensitive beings, and Obaid-Chinoy's project will be fleshing out the events after "The Rise of Skywalker," with Rey (Daisey Ridley) setting the stage for a new Jedi Order. The announcement of the three, brand-new "Star Wars" projects certainly calls for celebration, as the last theatrical release in the franchise was 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker," post which we have only had to survive on morsels provided by various Disney+ series.

/Film's Hannah Shaw-Williams, Brian Young, and Rafael Motamayor are currently on-ground covering the event, and it has been revealed Filoni's film will be closing out all the New Republic-focused stories that have been expanded in various capacities on the small screen. This means that Filoni's project will be edging towards a grand culmination of the "Clone Wars" and "Rebels" storylines, and we will be getting much-needed closure about legacy characters such as Ezra Bridgers and Ahsoka Tano.