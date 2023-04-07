Live-Action Star Wars Movie Will Tie Together All Of Dave Filoni's TV Shows
Big news for "Star Wars" fans: today's Lucasfilm Studio Showcase at Star Wars Celebration has officially announced three new live-action "Star Wars" films, which are currently in the making. Directors James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will be helming these respective projects, and Filoni's new movie is set to focus on the New Republic while connecting the interconnected stories in Disney+ shows such as "The Mandalorian," The Book of Boba Fett," and "Ahsoka," among others.
Meanwhile, Mangold's movie will trace the beginnings of the Jedi as Force-sensitive beings, and Obaid-Chinoy's project will be fleshing out the events after "The Rise of Skywalker," with Rey (Daisey Ridley) setting the stage for a new Jedi Order. The announcement of the three, brand-new "Star Wars" projects certainly calls for celebration, as the last theatrical release in the franchise was 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker," post which we have only had to survive on morsels provided by various Disney+ series.
/Film's Hannah Shaw-Williams, Brian Young, and Rafael Motamayor are currently on-ground covering the event, and it has been revealed Filoni's film will be closing out all the New Republic-focused stories that have been expanded in various capacities on the small screen. This means that Filoni's project will be edging towards a grand culmination of the "Clone Wars" and "Rebels" storylines, and we will be getting much-needed closure about legacy characters such as Ezra Bridgers and Ahsoka Tano.
An animated journey reaches a live-action conclusion
There is a lot happening, or about to happen, in these interconnected Disney+ series storylines: "The Mandalorian" is setting up the stage for the reclamation of Mandalore, with Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) emerging as a key player; "Ahsoka" will be focusing on the exiled Jedi (played by Rosario Dawson), who is hunting Grand Admiral Thrawn; and "The Book of Boba Fett" laid the foundation for potential antagonists who're pulling the strings of the Pyke Syndicate. While details about Filoni's upcoming film are scant, it will most likely be structured as a thrilling conclusion to these storylines, with an exclusive focus on the New Republic era, which is plagued by several problems of its own.
"I'm just excited I get to make a movie!" Filoni said at the panel, and it was only a matter of time before the long-time "Star Wars" collaborator would get the chance to direct a high-stakes "Star Wars" film. As Filoni has been involved with Lucasfilm since 2008, and directed the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated film while supervising the subsequent animated series, he is the perfect candidate to be able to dive deeper into the rich, complex world of "Star Wars" and guide the New Republic stories towards a convincing, cohesive finish.
Filoni's new film will follow "the escalating war between the imperials and the fledging New Republic," part of which has already been developed in the latest season of "The Mandalorian," where the new government seems prone to insider attacks from Imperial loyalists. As for what happens next, that remains to be seen.