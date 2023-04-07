Dawn Of The Jedi Movie Coming From Logan Director James Mangold, Will Explore First Jedi In Star Wars

"Star Wars" Celebration 2023 is in full force, with news coming left and right about the future of the "Star Wars" franchise on TV and film. It is truly a bonanza of news from the galaxy far, far away. You want new shows? They have new shows for you. You want "Mandalorian" spoilers? There is a big one. But they saved the best and biggest news for the big screen. After years of speculation, endless teasing, begging, wishes to genies (but that may be just me), "Star Wars" is finally going back to a long time ago ... in a galaxy far, far away.

By a long time ago I mean none other than the time of the Old Republic. During the Lucasfilm studio showcase panel, Kathleen Kennedy revealed the next set of "Star Wars" movies that may or may not actually be made (but we desperately hope they do). Key among them is a movie to be directed by James Mangold, who is busy handling the next and final "Indiana Jones" movie. His "Star Wars" project also has a very familiar title, "Dawn of the Jedi."