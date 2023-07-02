James Gunn Understands Your Superhero Fatigue: 'People Have Gotten Lazy'

Superhero fatigue.

It's okay, I'll give you a second to dry heave. In the realm of superhero fandom, there is, perhaps, no expression that inspires bigger eye rolls lately. "Superhero fatigue" is the idea that now that superheroism is the most popular movie genre — and especially since it has been for over 20 years — audiences might be getting a little bored with it, leading to lower box office grosses and, potentially, in the most extreme hypothetical scenarios, the downfall of the genre altogether.

Genres rising and falling in popularity is nothing new. They rarely go away altogether but there are a lot of genres that used to light up the box office and get produced in droves, but which are currently produced with less frequency and less success. Westerns, slashers, gangsters ... heck, dramas about middle-aged people re-examining their lives used to be box office bonanzas in the 1970s and 1980s. But nothing lasts forever, and even enduring genres have a tendency to work in cycles, losing some steam for a while before eventually picking it back up again.

Still, "superhero fatigue" rankles us because you know what? A lot of us like superhero movies and we don't want them to go away. And one of those people is James Gunn, the director of films like "The Suicide Squad" and the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy, and the new co-head of DC Universe superhero films at Warner Bros.

But in a recent interview, Gunn made some excellent points about why "superhero fatigue" feels real, and why the finger is being pointed in the wrong place. He argues that audiences aren't getting fatigued with superhero movies, at least not the good ones. It's the storytelling that's running out of steam.