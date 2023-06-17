Sorry, The Flash: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Already Ate Your Multiverse Lunch

This article contains massive spoilers for "The Flash" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

One of the longstanding ironies of The Flash is that, even though this superhero can travel fast enough to go back in time, he always ends up late to everything. In the comics, movies, and TV shows The Flash is usually late for work or social functions because he has to constantly save the world, but sadly, this tardiness is true in the film industry too.

Andy Muschietti's film "The Flash" has been in development for a decade, at least in its current form, and it's been delayed over and over and over again for reasons that range from the conventional — i.e. the usual development hell shenanigans of hiring and replacing multiple filmmakers — to the unforeseen, like the gradual dissolution of the so-called "DC Extended Universe" movie franchise, the allegations of abuse at the hands of star Ezra Miller, or the COVID-19 pandemic that put just about everything in the world on hold at once.

"The Flash" is, by any reasonable measure, simply late to this party. A whole live-action "The Flash" TV series has come and gone while the film was stuck in development, inviting endless comparisons. That certainly doesn't help. And what's worse, the film's basic premise — introducing the concept of the multiverse to the DCEU — isn't the novelty it would have been just a few years ago.

It's entirely possible that, if "The Flash" had come out on time, exactly the way it is now, it would be an interesting and exciting motion picture. But coming out now, after multiple multiverse films and especially hot on the heels of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," it's simply too little, too late.