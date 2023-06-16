The Flash Brings One Of The Craziest Hollywood Stories Of All Time To Life

This post contains major spoilers for "The Flash."

The Flash can run very, very fast. Indeed, it seems that Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) can run so fast, he can pass into an alternate dimension where time has no meaning. This dimension is colloquially called the Speed Force. While inside, Barry is protected by a supernatural bubble, and while in it, he can look out on a whirling carousel of images. Each image represents a particular moment from the past. The Flash is then able to step out of the bubble and into one of those moments, effectively traveling through time.

During the finale of "The Flash," both Barry and his time travel duplicate have both found out how to access the Speed Force, and the two will have conversations from inside. They had just fled a battle back on Earth, a battle that had become increasingly dire. One of the Barrys — Barry #2 — feels he can alter the past, and repeatedly enters the Speed Force, trying to change the course of the battle. Each time he tries, however, he fails. As Barry #2 repeatedly travels back in time, Barry #1 sees from within the Speed Force that reality itself is untangling. Heavenly spheres appear above his head, and on each one, he can see an alternate universe where familiar superheroes are played by different actors.

Easter egg hunters should keep their eyes peeled during this sequence, as the alternate-universe Supermen and Batmen come fast and furious. Your favorite Batman or Superman movies and TV shows might be lurking in there.

The most surprising of these cameos, however, comes from a movie that was never made — a Superman, played by a long-haired, CGI-generated Nicolas Cage.

Some laugh. Others require an explanation.