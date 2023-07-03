Director Greta Gerwig Had To Attend 'Barbie Boot Camp' Before Making The Movie

For a bubble gum pop movie catering to the masses, Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" has a lot riding on it. Warner Bros. is betting that a more self-aware version of Mattel's picture perfect doll will appeal to a wide array of people who grew up associating the Barbie universe with an unattainable level of idealized beauty. Starring Margot Robbie in a role she may have been born for, "Barbie" is gearing up to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer after a hugely successful marketing campaign and the release of a bubbly, infectious trailer promising a film with sensuous visuals and biting humor.

After the company introduced a more inclusive redesign of their iconic doll line in 2016, Gerwig's interpretation of Barbie is also part of a plan by Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz to launch a new cinematic universe featuring characters based on the company's signature toys. If Gerwig's move from indie mumblecore movies to a large scale feature celebrating Barbiecore seems odd, just keep in mind: the actor-turned-director grew up loving dolls well into her formative years. "I played with dolls too long," she told TIME. "I was still doing it in junior high. Kids were drinking, and I was playing with dolls."

With so much at stake for Mattel and Warner Bros., Gerwig had to tiptoe a fine line in making sure that both corporate interests were addressed while still being able to add her own social commentary. "This movie is a godd**n miracle," she exclaimed, calling it a "surprising spicy margarita." Gerwig added, "You can already taste the sweetness and you sort of go with the spice." To appease the higher-ups at Mattel and research the 60-year history of Barbie, Gerwig attended a boot camp of sorts that was rudely interrupted by the pandemic (which proved to be a blessing in disguise).