Blue Beetle's Brutal Opening Weekend Is Very Bad News For DC

This weekend, Warner Bros. released its third 2023 movie based on a DC Comics property in the form of "Blue Beetle." The good news, at least in terms of headline-grabbing optics for the studio, is that it now goes down in history as the movie that finally kicked "Barbie" out of the number one spot at the box office. This is doubly good for Warner Bros., as both movies hail from them. The bad news is that the numbers, relatively speaking, are still bad for DC's latest, even though it debuted atop the charts.

Director Angel Manuel Soto's "Blue Beetle" made $25 million domestically, which was enough to unseat "Barbie," which pulled in $21 million in its fifth weekend. The problem is that the DC Comics adaptation cost a reported $104 million to produce — before marketing. While that's relatively cheap for a big comic book movie, it's still firmly in blockbuster territory. Barring miraculous legs in the weeks to come, the superhero flick is all but assured to be DC's third flop of the year, and one of the worst-performing DCEU movies to date. It's far from heroic, to put it lightly.

To make matters worse, the movie made just $18 million internationally from more than 60 different markets. That's even less than "Wonder Woman 1984," which was released at the absolute height of the pandemic. All told, "Blue Beetle" debuted to $43 million worldwide. Even if we give the film generous legs and say it can pull off a 3X multiplier of its opening weekend total, it would finish with around $130 million, plus whatever it earns in the countries it has yet to open in. The absolute best-case scenario? $200 million worldwide, give or take. That's not gonna cut it.