Thor: Love And Thunder Tops Box Office With $143 Million, Proves The MCU Is Curse By Its Own Success

As has been the case for well over a decade now, it was a big weekend at the box office almost by default as we had a brand new Marvel Studios film in theaters in the form of "Thor: Love and Thunder." Unsurprisingly, the fourth film centered on Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder overcame somewhat tepid reviews to not only top the box office, but set a new opening weekend record for the franchise. And yet, because the Marvel Cinematic Universe has set its own impossible standard of success that all of its films must now live up to, the conversation around the win feels a bit muted with an air of "maybe it could have/should have done better." Right or wrong, that's where we're at.

Meanwhile, "Minions: The Rise of Gru" continued to bring out the family crowd, "Elivs" and "Top Gun: Maverick" held like gangbusters, "The Black Phone" is about to cross a major milestone, and "Everything Everywhere All At Once" finally fell out of the top 10. Let's dive into the numbers, shall we?