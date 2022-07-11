Despicable Me Franchise Crosses $4 Billion Worldwide, Ensuring We Will Never Be Rid Of The Minions

After a dozen years and five films, the "Despicable Me" franchise has crossed a gigantic milestone with the series collectively passing the $4 billion mark at the global box office. This comes as the latest entry, "Minions: The Rise of Gru" has continued to do extremely well in its second weekend of release despite heavy competition from "Thor: Love and Thunder." Even the might of Marvel could not get in the way of Universal counting a great deal more cash from these little yellow money printing machines.

As noted by The Numbers, Between the "Despicable Me" and "Minions" movies, the franchise now has $4.11 billion to its name. This spans five films from 2010's original "Despicable Me" to this year's "Rise of Gru." The total also includes 2013's "Despicable Me 2," 2015's "Minions," and 2017's "Despicable Me 3." It is also the highest-grossing animated franchise in history, which is downright remarkable when considering the likes of "Toy Story" ($3.25 billion) and "Shrek" ($3.5 billion) also exist.

There is no telling how high the series will fly. "Rise of Gru" is a little money in the couch cushions away from passing $400 million worldwide and, in a lot of ways, the movie is just getting started. Depending on how things go, it could end up becoming another member of the $1 billion club alongside the first "Minions" and "Despicable Me 3." It is also very important to point out that Universal and Illumination already have "Despicable Me 4" set to release on July 3, 2024. This to say, we could easily be looking at a $5 billion franchise in just a couple of years.