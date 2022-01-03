Spider-Man: No Way Home Swings Past Black Panther At The Box Office

The good news? Disney's "The King's Man" climbed up a spot from number four to number three in its second weekend. The bad news? It still made just $4.5 million, with its worldwide total sitting at $47.8 million. There is virtually no saving this one. Whether or not that hurts director Matthew Vaughn's plans for a proper "Kingsman 3" remains to be seen, but this is a rough result considering both of the previous movies made over $400 million globally.

The Kurt Warner biopic "American Underdog" came in at number four with $4 million, taking its total to $15 million. It's not a big, bad flop considering it wasn't produced for blockbuster money, but it's not a great result, that much is certain. Meanwhile, Denzel Washington's "A Journal for Jordan" quietly punched its ticket to Bombsville as well, taking in just $1.1 million in week two for a $4.7 million total. Even with a relatively small $25 million budget, that really hurts.

A couple of cherished filmmakers suffered greatly this weekend as well, with Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" earning an abysmal $2.1 million in its fourth weekend. The $100 million musical has earned just $52 million globally. Even if it sweeps the Oscars, there is no saving this one. Guillermo del Toro, meanwhile, has been forced to watch "Nightmare Alley," his follow-up to the Best Picture winner "The Shape of Water," drown in the flow. Coming in at number 11, it earned a mere $972 thousand in its third weekend. Its total domestic haul is at $7.5 million. That's about as bad as it gets for an acclaimed movie with a $60 million budget.

For my money, though, it was "The Matrix Resurrections" that suffered the most. The blockbuster sequel to the iconic sci-fi franchise earned just $3.8 million in its second weekend domestically for a $30.9 million total. That is wildly problematic considering its budget is said to be in the $190 million range. The good news is that, internationally, the picture is better, as the movie has earned $75.1 million overseas, which gives it a $106 million total. Buzz and word of mouth is so-so on this one, which doesn't help.

However, the biggest issue is that the film is available for free to HBO Max subscribers in the U.S. That may well explain the 70/30 split between international and domestic ticket sales. Warner Bros. probably would have benefited from an exclusive theatrical release with this one. Enough to get it into profit? Probably not, but easing the bleeding might have been nice. It will get a release in China on January 14, which could help a great deal. We shall see.