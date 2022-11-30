Disney Almost Made The First Avatar When Fox Was On The Fence

James Cameron is, after all this time, the unquestioned king of blockbuster cinema. Between "Aliens," "Terminator," and "Titanic," the man has kind of done it all. But his biggest achievement and right to wear the crown all stems from his 2009 sci-fi mega-hit "Avatar," which remains the highest-grossing movie of all time. Now, some 13 years later, we're about to see if he can do it again with the long-awaited sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water." The big difference? It's Disney releasing the sequel this time around, whereas Fox released the original. But thanks to the Disney/Fox merger in 2019, that's all changed. Though, in another near-to-us universe, Disney made the first "Avatar" rather than Fox.

Cameron recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter for an in-depth profile on "The Way of Water." In the piece, it's revealed Cameron and his longtime producing partner Jon Landau invited Disney CEO Bob Iger, studio chief Dick Cook, and CFO Alan Bergman to their soundstage to watch some "Avatar" test footage. Why, you may ask? Well, at the time, Fox was uncertain about giving the film the green light and Cameron, determined to make it a reality, was courting Disney to make it happen. Bergman, now the chairman of Disney Studios Content, had this to say:

"We walked out of that and we said, 'We have to have it.' Sitting there in that screening room, I'd never seen anything like it. The world, Jake's character. It was so unique."

Disney started negotiations. However, that ultimately sparked Fox to get it in gear and get the deal done. And, in the end, left them with a $2.92 billion hit.