The Marvels Box Office Goes From Bad To Worse With Catastrophic Second Weekend Drop

As "The Hunger Games" franchise makes a big for a comeback with prequel movie "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," the Marvel Cinematic Universe's woes continue. After setting a new franchise low last weekend with a $46.1 million debut, cosmic team-up movie "The Marvels" is set to earn just $9-10 million at the domestic box office in its second weekend, a drop in the range of 78-80% (per The Hollywood Reporter).

It'll be the second MCU movie this year to set a new franchise record for biggest sophomore drop, after "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" fell off 69.9% in its second weekend. The one bright spot for Marvel this year is "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which dropped just 47.6% and went on to gross $845 million worldwide.

We've covered the myriad reasons why "The Marvels" is struggling so much at the box office elsewhere, but this weekend adds a new reason into the mix: competition. "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" easily took the No. 1 spot, and Deadline reports that a massive 75% of the opening night audience was aged 18-34, with women making up 65% of the crowd. Those are two major target audiences for "The Marvels," a superhero movie with three female leads. It's safe to speculate that a lot of people in those "The Hunger Games" showings might otherwise have seen "The Marvels" this weekend.

As if "Songbirds & Snakes" drawing away young adult audiences wasn't tough enough, "Trolls Band Together" also arrived on the scene to tempt younger kids. It easily landed second place with an estimated opening weekend of $30 million, and received an "A" CinemaScore from audience exit polling. "The Marvels," meanwhile, is currently fighting Eli Roth's new horror movie "Thanksgiving" for the No. 3 spot.