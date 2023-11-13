The Marvels Box Office Was Even Worse Than Expected – What The Heck Happened?

It should have been a big weekend at the box office as "The Marvels," the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, arrived in theaters. This wasn't just any entry in the multi-billion-dollar franchise either, as we're talking about the sequel to 2019's "Captain Marvel," a movie that made $1.12 billion worldwide. Unfortunately, to say the very least of it, the follow-up did not fly further, higher, or faster than its predecessor. Instead, it served up the smallest opening weekend for any movie in the history of the MCU to date.

Per The Numbers, director Nia DaCosta's "The Marvels" opened to $47 million domestically, well below projections heading into the weekend. Just a few weeks ago, tracking had the film opening as high as $90 million. Granted, that was at the top end of those predictions, but even so, the fact that the film scarcely made half of that is downright astonishing. As far as MCU history goes, 2008's "The Incredible Hulk" previously set the low bar for an opening weekend gross, taking in $55.4 million in its opening. That movie finished its run with just $264 million worldwide.

Internationally, things were no better for the MCU's latest, as the film opened below projections overseas, taking in just $63.2 million. That means we're looking at a $110.2 million global opening for a movie with a budget said to be between $220 and $250 million. While it certainly wouldn't be fair to expect any movie to make $1 billion or more, it would be fair to say that, against an investment of that size, Disney was probably hoping for at least $600 million worldwide. That outcome is now highly unlikely. So, we must ask the question: What the heck went wrong here?