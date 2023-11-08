The Marvels Review: Iman Vellani Soars, But This Cosmic Disappointment Can't Get Off The Ground

Iman Vellani is a movie star, a gravitational field in human form who commands attention the moment she appears on-screen. That much was blindingly obvious as early as the premiere of the Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel," one of three distinct and mostly unconnected installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that "The Marvels" is attempting to pay off. (The others being 2018's "Captain Marvel," of course, and another Disney+ show, "WandaVision.") The decision to forego a straightforward sequel for this latest blockbuster and instead push the chips all the way in on yet another shared-universe crossover has always felt inevitable — this is a movie that literally shares the name of its own brand, after all. But Kamala Khan was a rare exception to that rule. Refreshingly, a talented and character-focused creative team (led by Bisha K. Ali) infused the journey of a young Muslim girl taking her first steps towards heroism with the cultural import, nuanced interiority, and sense of wide-eyed wonder that's all too lacking these days.

Make no mistake: Vellani's big-screen debut singlehandedly makes "The Marvels" worth your while.

The same can't quite be said for the rest of the disjointed and painfully rushed effort, which comes with the metallic aftertaste of a made-by-committee affair. Thankfully, the chemistry between the three leads, the occasionally rousing power-swapping action, and the mercifully short runtime of 105 minutes helps make the messier bits go down easier. However, that does little to disguise a production that appears to have been cut to the bone in the edit. Director Nia DaCosta does what she can to liven up the proceedings compared to the first "Captain Marvel," which was an oddly sedate and blandly symbolic misfire that never played to Brie Larson's strengths. Here, Larson's Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Vellani make up for that by forming a brilliant power trio, perfectly complimenting one another in what's been marketed as an epic, sci-fi adventure. But, for better or worse, it only really flies higher, further, and faster when settling into the groove of a low-stakes hangout flick.

For the dyed-in-the-wool fans, that will probably be enough. For others, the film's promising start will only make the rest of the comparatively flat and muddled story feel that much more disappointing. Taken together, "The Marvels" feels like a glimpse into an alternate reality — one where it was actually allowed to overcome its own self-inflicted constraints.