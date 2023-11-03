Is The Marvels Facing Certain Doom At The Box Office?

The fall season got a little more bare than many in the industry hoped it would be as movies like "Dune: Part Two" vacated 2023 in the hopes of greener pastures in 2024. This was thanks to the strikes that dramatically hindered Hollywood this year. November needs a hero. The question is, can Captain Marvel be that hero? "The Marvels," the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is due to hit theaters next weekend and Brie Larson's Captain Marvel will be leading a brand new superhero team. Unfortunately, the movie's box office prospects are not looking superheroic.

Director Nia DaCosta's "The Marvels" is currently looking at an opening weekend between $72 and $90 million, per The Hollywood Reporter. That's admittedly a pretty broad range but, even on the high end, it would fall well short of 2019's "Captain Marvel," which opened to $153 million. But even that range may not tell the full tale as Box Office Pro is far more pessimistic, giving the film an opening weekend range of $45 million to $62 million. Should that come to pass, it would be nothing shy of disastrous.

Looming large is the fact that the film carries a reported $250 million budget. This is quite a bit higher than the first film, which was made for $160 million en route to a $1.13 billion global total. But the days of MCU films sailing to $1 billion at the box office with relative ease appear to be behind us. The only MCU entry to cross that coveted mark since the pandemic began is "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ($1.9 billion worldwide). "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" ($955 million worldwide) did get close though.