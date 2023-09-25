The 'Missing Narrative' That Would've Bridged Captain Marvel And Avengers: Endgame

Anthony and Joe Russo's 2018 superhero blockbuster "Avengers: Infinity War" was the 19th film in the long-running Marvel Cinematic Universe, and had an ending so beautifully bleak that it could have served as the proper ending to the entire series.

Since the start of the MCU in 2008, Earth had become suddenly and suspiciously lousy with superheroes; the android Vision (Paul Bettany) made note of this astonishing new change to Earth in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War." What happened to the universe that hundreds of superheroes suddenly came into being?

And, as we all know, wherever there are superheroes, there are planet-wide cataclysms. It's almost as if superheroes are largely responsible for creating the mayhem they so often fight. What a fitting end to a superhero story, then, that they should attract a destructive threat larger than they could handle. Thanos (Josh Brolin) was concerned with overpopulation and, approaching the problem with a warlord's mindset, aimed to eradicate half the population of the universe. Dozens of Avengers, also hung up on military thinking, aimed to fight and attack and kill and punch and shoot weapons to stop him. Violent superheroes, as they always do, attracted a violent foe — only this time, the heroes would be overwhelmed.

Thanos, using magical stones, was successful in his quest and killed untold quintillions in a single instant. He then retires peacefully to a farm. The MCU is hoisted by its own petard. How useless to be a superhero. Our devotion to fighting and violence will only ever end in oblivion. What a beautiful ending it would have been. Sadly, there was a post-credits stinger to reassure audiences that the damage would be undone.

On the commentary track for "Avengers: Endgame," co-director Joe Russo sheds more light on the pager seen at the end of "Infinity War," and where Captain Marvel was throughout "Endgame."