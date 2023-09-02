Robert Downey Jr. Snuck A Life-Changing Sandwich Into The First Iron Man

Robert Downey, Jr. has been frank and forthcoming about his prolonged struggles with substance addiction. For many years, the actor abused cocaine and heroin, all while balancing an exciting career as one of his generation's best actors. Downey opened up, as in other places, on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," talking about how the most difficult part of giving up drugs was the resolute decision to do so. Ever since, Downey has remained clean, and, thanks to the 2008 film "Iron Man" become one of the world's wealthiest and most recognizable movie stars. Also in 2008, Downey appeared in the film "Tropic Thunder" as an intensely devoted prima donna actor who surgically changed his race (!) to play a role. He was nominated for an Academy Award.

As many former addicts might tell you, their decision to get clean is often accompanied by a "low point" or a "moment of clarity." Something might happen in their life that illustrates just how badly their addictions have adversely affected them. In 2008, Downey spoke to Empire Magazine (transcribed by the New York Daily News), describing his own personal moment of clarity. As it so happens, there was a night in 2003 when Downey dug through his own trash cans, looking for the cocaine he had potentially hidden there. This was, he felt, as good as things were going to get for him at that moment. He later went out driving and purchased a hamburger from a local Burger King. The burger was so terrible, it kind of changed his life.

That burger was so cathartic to Downey personally, however, that there's a good chance he included it in "Iron Man" as a reference to his real life story. Indeed, the cheeseburger in "Iron Man" served a very similar function to the revelatory sandwich he ate on that fateful night in 2003.