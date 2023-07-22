Robert Downey Jr. Doesn't Mince Words About The Masculine Forces In Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" is a biopic, but if the early buzz is anything to go by, it's also about as taut a thriller as you're ever likely to see. As Emily Blunt, who stars as the titular scientist's wife, told TotalFilm, the "pulse-racing" three-hour epic is "almost like [Nolan has] Trojan-Horsed a biopic into a thriller." Which, considering its dramatic subject matter and the global socio-political tension that characterized that period in history, isn't too surprising.

Aside from recreating a nuclear explosion without using CGI to mimic 1945's infamous Trinity nuclear test, "Oppenheimer" has, by its own director's admission, a bit of a horror element. Although Nolan claims his film "fights against" this "darkness" which emerged during the editing process, that darkness is nonetheless there. And it's not difficult to imagine why.

"Oppenheimer" might be about the father of the atomic bomb, but it's also about the very real existential dread his work at least helped perpetuate, if not outright foster, among the global population. The threat of nuclear annihilation, in and of itself, would be enough to imbue any film with an overwhelming sense of doom. But there's also the fact that this story plays out in the early to mid 20th Century — a time when society still had a lot of progress to make. To be specific, men still very much occupied most positions of power. Whether it's Cillian Murphy's J. Robert Oppenheimer, Matt Damon's Lt. General Leslie Groves, or Robert Downey Jr.'s Lewis Strauss, the people responsible in large part for the creation of the bomb and the mad race to reach nuclear dominance were, of course, men. That's a fact that isn't lost on Downey Jr.