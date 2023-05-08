Oppenheimer Trailer: Christopher Nolan's Explosive Biopic Is Coming

We're only a few months away from the release of Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," which will show the world the story of the man who changed it (for the worse) and a new three-minute trailer is here to give us a look at what we can expect.

As you might've guessed by the name, "Oppenheimer" is about J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Nolan regular Cillian Murphy), the greatest contributor to the creation of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer famously declared, "Now I am become death, destroyer of worlds" and the film will chronicle how he helped build the monster he came to abhor.

"Oppenheimer" will be Nolan's second World War II-set period piece after "Dunkirk," and it'll have plenty of his other trademarks as well. It was filmed in 65mm (both IMAX and large-format), shot by cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema (Nolan's DP since "Interstellar"), and scored by Ludwig Göransson (who also composed the score for "Tenet").

Murphy is at the head of a truly enormous ensemble, including Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer's wife Kitty, Matt Damon as Manhattan Project director Leslie Groves, and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, the head of the 1954 security hearing which investigated Oppenheimer. All these famous faces are just small players in a larger project.