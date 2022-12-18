Oppenheimer Trailer: Christopher Nolan Enters The Atomic Age In His New Biopic
Who could've seen this coming? The filmmaker continually obsessed with exploring the nature of time is now making a movie about a literal ticking time bomb. After exploring time-dilation effects in deep space with "Interstellar," crafting a complicated series of intersecting timelines in the World War II epic "Dunkirk," and then tackling a form of time-travel in the ridiculously bonkers "Tenet," Christopher Nolan is now taking on the incredibly sobering historical tale about the creation of the atom bomb. The biopic will revolve around the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist chiefly responsible for the research and development of the Manhattan Project and who famously quoted from the Hindu "Bhagavad Gita" upon the detonation of the deadly weapons of mass destruction: "Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds."
While World War II remains familiar territory for Nolan, a biopic based on a significant historical figure certainly isn't. Even with regular collaborator Cillian Murphy cast in the lead role, "Oppenheimer" should provide a welcome sense of the new for a filmmaker who has largely played around in the four-quadrant blockbuster space for the last several years. As is usually the case when a new Nolan movie is about to release, one thing is for certain: Expect this upcoming movie to be a genuine event.
As the release date ticks closer, Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for "Oppenheimer." Check it out below!
Watch the new Oppenheimer trailer
An absolutely stacked ensemble cast (rivaled only by the likes of "Barbie," of course), plenty of doom and gloom, and the kind of spectacle that can only be truly appreciated on the big screen? Yep, that's a Christopher Nolan trailer, alright!
Written and directed by Nolan, "Oppenheimer" will reportedly continue the director's habit of pushing the envelope of existing technology as far as he possibly can. Not only will he put his IMAX cameras through the wringer by filming in black and white for the first time in the company's history, but he's even boasted about staging recreations of a nuclear blast without the use of visual effects. What will this madman think of next? Whatever the case may be, consider us fully on board. In addition to Murphy, "Oppenheimer" stars Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Gary Oldman, Matt Damon, Olivia Thirlby, Kenneth Branagh, Josh Peck, Alden Ehrenreich, Dane DeHaan, Rami Malek, and Benny Safdie.
"Oppenheimer" arrives in theaters on July 21, 2023.