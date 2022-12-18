Oppenheimer Trailer: Christopher Nolan Enters The Atomic Age In His New Biopic

Who could've seen this coming? The filmmaker continually obsessed with exploring the nature of time is now making a movie about a literal ticking time bomb. After exploring time-dilation effects in deep space with "Interstellar," crafting a complicated series of intersecting timelines in the World War II epic "Dunkirk," and then tackling a form of time-travel in the ridiculously bonkers "Tenet," Christopher Nolan is now taking on the incredibly sobering historical tale about the creation of the atom bomb. The biopic will revolve around the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist chiefly responsible for the research and development of the Manhattan Project and who famously quoted from the Hindu "Bhagavad Gita" upon the detonation of the deadly weapons of mass destruction: "Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds."

While World War II remains familiar territory for Nolan, a biopic based on a significant historical figure certainly isn't. Even with regular collaborator Cillian Murphy cast in the lead role, "Oppenheimer" should provide a welcome sense of the new for a filmmaker who has largely played around in the four-quadrant blockbuster space for the last several years. As is usually the case when a new Nolan movie is about to release, one thing is for certain: Expect this upcoming movie to be a genuine event.

As the release date ticks closer, Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for "Oppenheimer." Check it out below!